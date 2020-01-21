Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.83 ($55.62).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.80 ($50.93). 12,975 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $530.69 million and a PE ratio of -15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a one year high of €44.25 ($51.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.