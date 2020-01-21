ShowHand Market Capitalization Tops $19,887.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $19,887.00 and $13,902.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

