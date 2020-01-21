Sib LLC Cuts Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sib LLC trimmed its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. J B Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 9.8% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sib LLC owned 0.11% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

JBHT stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,898. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.