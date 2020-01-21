Sib LLC Sells 17,514 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sib LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 16.3% of Sib LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sib LLC owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,728,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.42. 485,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,497. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.15. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $210.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.