Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

SBNY traded up $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $147.50. 1,071,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

