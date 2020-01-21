Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.15% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 35,447 shares during the period.

SIG opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

