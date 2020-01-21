Silent Notary Market Capitalization Tops $201,940.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a market cap of $201,940.00 and approximately $41,805.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, Hotbit and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, Bilaxy, YoBit, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

