SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$10.50 by Pi Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) received a C$10.50 target price from research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIL. Eight Capital raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.47.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.