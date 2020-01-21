Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 236,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,826. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,918 shares of company stock worth $2,741,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.