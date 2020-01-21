Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires Shares of 55,748 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,321,000. Tesla accounts for about 21.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.78.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $31.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $542.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,508,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,078,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

