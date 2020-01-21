Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $1,481.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,481.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,373.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,257.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

