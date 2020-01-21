Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 15,982 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000. Netflix makes up 4.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $1,246,724,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.57. 5,791,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,127. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Huber Research cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.88.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

