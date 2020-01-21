Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 18,270 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 621.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,828,000 after purchasing an additional 443,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.23. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

