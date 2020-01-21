Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,133. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $128.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

