Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $6.26 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000. Facebook accounts for about 5.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The company has a market capitalization of $631.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,300 shares of company stock worth $208,127,951 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

