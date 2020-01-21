Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Amazon.com makes up 6.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,862.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The firm has a market cap of $923.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,824.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

