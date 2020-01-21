Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,680.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 514.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,953. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $185.65. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.