Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases Shares of 11,509 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.55. 2,828,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day moving average is $194.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

