Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes $4.07 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,833,000 after purchasing an additional 186,356 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.99.

BABA traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,472,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

