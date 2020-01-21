Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 1.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 1.24% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CID. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period.

CID traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

