SmileyCoin Market Cap Tops $346,494.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $346,494.00 and $46,880.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,261,310,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,728,223,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

