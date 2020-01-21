Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 7,927,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,610,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Snap has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 171.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,385,000 after buying an additional 23,468,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $737,133,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 27,390,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

