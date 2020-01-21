Snovian.Space One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 70.5% against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $239,239.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 388,233,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,143,135 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

