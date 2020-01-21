Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $198,815.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007677 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005542 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,198,375 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

