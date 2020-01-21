Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

