Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.