SONO Price Hits $0.0009 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. SONO has a total market cap of $1,825.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONO has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.01256768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053108 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00220740 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002001 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

