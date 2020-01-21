Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) PT Set at C$0.32 by Fundamental Research

Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) received a C$0.32 target price from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 146.15% from the stock’s current price.

CVE SMO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. 12,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. Sonoro Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

About Sonoro Metals

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

