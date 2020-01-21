Sp8de (SPX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Sp8de has a total market cap of $158,129.00 and $1,750.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sp8de token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. In the last week, Sp8de has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sp8de alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com.

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sp8de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sp8de and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.