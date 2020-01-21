SpaceChain (SPC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $145,342.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $145,342.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Bittrex and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinnest, EXX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.