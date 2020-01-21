SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 263.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,303 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4735 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

