SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,161,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 863,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

