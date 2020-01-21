SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $42,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.15. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

