SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises 4.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 4.52% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $89,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $2.4842 dividend. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

