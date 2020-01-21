SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,109,218 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $148.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

