SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,688 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.63. 4,313,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

