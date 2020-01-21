SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Position Increased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.22% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,826.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,423,000 after buying an additional 3,110,522 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after buying an additional 1,024,374 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,081,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after buying an additional 708,185 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,193,000 after buying an additional 535,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,178,000 after buying an additional 350,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3926 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.