SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Purchased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,601,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,726,758. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $260.66 and a 1-year high of $332.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

