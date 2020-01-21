SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 4.8% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 687,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $108.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.