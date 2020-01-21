Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $43,785.00 and $28,960.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00657758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007639 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033602 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

