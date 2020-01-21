Spiking Market Cap Reaches $502,134.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a market capitalization of $502,134.00 and approximately $975,496.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.05519951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00127700 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

