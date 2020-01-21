Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Argus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Argus to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $161.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates grew its position in shares of Splunk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 12,705,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $703,229,000 after buying an additional 603,274 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 67.2% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 14,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3,361.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 141,329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 137,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 122.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 541,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 298,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 140.3% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 176,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

