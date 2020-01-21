Sport and Leisure (SNL) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $132,883.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000736 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sport and Leisure is a token. Sport and Leisure's total supply is 963,252,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,670,125 tokens. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io.

