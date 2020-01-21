Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

SQ stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 343,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -571.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

