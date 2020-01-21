SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

