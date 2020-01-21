StableUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $11.23 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,715,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,676,941 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

