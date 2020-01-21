Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 10.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,093,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,352. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

