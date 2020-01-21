Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

