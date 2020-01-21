Startcoin Achieves Market Cap of $149,602.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. Startcoin has a market cap of $149,602.00 and $7.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 408.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

