State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $87.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE:STT opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in State Street by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

